Jennifer Crumbley testifies about gun her son used to kill students Jennifer Crumbley, the mother of the Oxford High School shooter, took the stand in her trial and offered testimony on how her husband and son researched and acquired the gun that was used to kill four students in 2021. Crumbley testified the gun was only to be used at the shooting range. CBS News correspondent Elaine Quijano is following the case and CBS News legal contributor Jessica Levinson breaks down the mother's testimony.