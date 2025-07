Jeffries stalls potential House vote on Trump budget bill House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries is addressing the lower chamber in a "magic minute," which allows the leader unlimited speaking time. This comes as Republican leaders signal they may have the votes needed to pass the Senate's version of President Trump's so-called "big, beautiful bill" to address the nation's budget and spending. NPR's Claudia Grisales and CBS News' Willie James Inman have more.