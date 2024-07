Jeffries meeting with Harris, doesn't announce endorsement House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries did not announce a Democratic nomination endorsement while speaking to reporters on Capitol Hill a day after President Biden announced he was dropping out of the 2024 race. Jeffries said he will be meeting with Vice President Kamala Harris, Mr. Biden's choice for the Democratic nomination, along with Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer. CBS News' Nikole Killion has the latest.