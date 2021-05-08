Jeff Glor previews interview with French President Emmanuel Macron Israel is stepping up security after the stabbing of a security guard at a Jerusalem bus station. Protests continued around the world in the wake of President Trump recognizing Jerusalem as Israel's capital. Amid the violence, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was in France to meet with French President Emmanuel Macron. Afterwards, Macron once again criticized the U.S. decision on Jerusalem. "CBS Evening News" anchor Jeff Glor joins "CBS This Morning" from Paris, where he will be interviewing Macron. Watch the interview Monday night on "CBS Evening News."