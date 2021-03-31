Live

Watch CBSN Live

Jeb Bush: "I am not my brother"

Jeb Bush has released a list of foreign policy advisers, many of them mainstays from his brother's and father's administrations. But the prospective GOP presidential candidate insists that he has to be "his own man."
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.