JD Vance, Tim Walz on addressing school shootings, gun violence in U.S. When asked about school shootings and gun violence in the U.S., Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz said his son witnessed a shooting. Ohio Sen. JD Vance responded saying, "I am sorry about that," and said he hopes Walz's son is doing okay. Vance said schools need to strengthen doors and windows to help prevent mass shootings, while Walz called for the enactment of policies to combat gun violence.