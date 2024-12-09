Watch CBS News

Jay-Z denies rape allegations involving 13-year-old girl

A civil suit filed in October now includes Jay-Z in the list of defendants. The music mogul, who has denied the allegations, is accused of raping a 13-year-old girl back in 2000. CBS News New York's Allen Devlin reports.
