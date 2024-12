Jay-Z denies claim he sexually assaulted minor with Sean "Diddy" Combs 24 years ago Rap mogul Jay-Z is forcefully denying claims in a new lawsuit that he and Sean "Diddy" Combs sexually assaulted a minor at a party 24 years ago. Jay-z said it's an attempt at blackmail and called it, "idiotic." Jericka Duncan has more on the allegations.