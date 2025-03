Jay Ellis on how new film "Freaky Tales" blends sports, action, and revenge Jay Ellis, star of "Insecure" and "Top Gun: Maverick" takes on a fictional version of Warriors star Sleepy Floyd in "Freaky Tales," a genre-blending film set in 1987 Oakland that reimagines the night Floyd scored 29 points in one quarter and what happens when he becomes the target of a heist.