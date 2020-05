Jason Isbell on coronavirus lockdown, releasing a new album Musician Jason Isbell released a new album, "Reunions," just before the coronavirus pandemic hit. Now, instead of touring, he is hunkered down at home, like millions of Americans, with his wife and fellow musician Amanda Shires and their 4-year-old daughter. Isbell speaks to Anthony Mason about the challenges of lockdown, and the pressures of creating a new album.