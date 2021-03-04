Jared Kushner on Trump taking pandemic efforts "back from the doctors" CBS News has obtained audio of an April interview with President Trump's son-in-law and senior adviser Jared Kushner, where he said the president was taking control of the pandemic "back from the doctors." At the time, Mr. Trump was pushing to reopen state economies as COVID-19 cases and deaths surged nationwide. CBS News White House correspondent Weijia Jiang joins CBSN AM to discuss the latest on that, plus the Trump critic known as "Anonymous" coming forward.