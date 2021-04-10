Jared Fogle reveals how he lured minors in secret recordings The former Subway pitchman pleaded guilty to child pornography and child sex charges in August. As part of the evidence collected by investigators, Fogle was secretly recorded by a woman who had befriended him, but then became an FBI informant. The daytime talk show "Dr. Phil" obtained the recordings and will air them Thursday, but CBS News has independently verified the recordings with the FBI. Vladimir Duthiers reports on what was said on the tapes.