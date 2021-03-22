Live

Japan's outlandish theme restaurants

Dining establishments in Tokyo offer customers just about any culinary experience they may wish for, complete with robots, cats, goats, or your very own prison cell. And yes, it all comes with food. Seth Doane reports.
