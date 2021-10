January 6 House committee votes to hold Steven Bannon in criminal contempt for defying subpoena The House committee investigating the January 6 assault on the U.S. Capitol has voted unanimously to hold former Trump ally Steve Bannon in criminal contempt of Congress. The measure will head to a full House vote. If passed, the Justice Department will decide whether to press charges. CBS News correspondent Laura Podesta joins “CBSN AM” to discuss.