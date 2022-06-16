Jan. 6 committee's third hearing focuses on Trump pressuring Pence to overturn election The committee investigating the attack on the U.S. Capitol held its third public hearing Thursday, focusing on former President Donald Trump's efforts to pressure then-Vice President Mike Pence to overturn the 2020 election. A conservative lawyer gave powerful testimony warning that Trump and his allies present "a clear and present danger" in 2024. CBS News congressional correspondent Scott MacFarlane joins Carter Evans on CBS News to break down the hearing.