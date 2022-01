Former Washington, D.C. security official talks January 6 attack one year later There are still many questions about how the January 6 Capitol insurrection came about and the potential threat of similar attacks in the future. Donell Harvin was the chief of Homeland Security and Intelligence for the District of Columbia at the time of the Capitol assault, and he speaks with Elaine Quijano on CBSN's "Red and Blue" one year later.