Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen promotes Biden's economic agenda during trip to Atlanta Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen traveled to Atlanta on Wednesday to promote the Biden administration's economic agenda. It was Yellen's first official domestic trip since being appointed to Mr. Biden's Cabinet. Her visit came as a bipartisan infrastructure bill makes it way through the Senate. CBS News reporter Sarah Ewall-Wice joins CBSN's "Red & Blue" host Elaine Quijano with more.