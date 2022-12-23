New details emerge from transcripts of Jan. 6 committee's witness interviews The House select committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, assault on the U.S. Capitol is set to release its final report, and has also released transcripts of its interviews with key witnesses. CBS News congressional correspondent Nikole Killion has the latest from Capitol Hill. Then, CBS News chief election and campaign correspondent Robert Costa joined John Dickerson on "Prime Time" to discuss what we've learned from the transcripts.