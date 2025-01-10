Trump addresses court virtually in New York "hush money" sentencing; U.S. adds 256,000 jobs in December.

Jan 10: CBS News 24/7, 10am ET Trump addresses court virtually in New York "hush money" sentencing; U.S. adds 256,000 jobs in December.

Be the first to know

Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.

Not Now

Turn On