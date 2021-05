James Comey's detailed notes on Trump: What we know and why it matters CBS News security analyst and former FBI Acting Director Ron Hosko joins CBSN to explain James Comey's note-taking after his unusual interactions with President Trump. CBSN's Vladimir Duthiers also discusses the Comey-Trump relationship with political contributors Leslie Sanchez, Caitlin Huey-Burns, Zerlina Maxwell, and CBS News legal analyst Rikki Klieman.