James Cameron in 2009 on "Titanic" | 60 Minutes Archive "Titanic" is being rereleased in theaters this week to celebrate the film's 25th anniversary. In 2009, director James Cameron spoke with Morley Safer about how he pitched the film and the work underway at that point to convert "Titanic" to 3D. Paramount Global is now the parent company of both Paramount Pictures and CBS News.