Jackson sworn in as newest justice as historic Supreme Court term ends It was a busy day at the Supreme Court on Thursday, with the swearing in of Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson and two more rulings from the high court. CBS News' Natalie Brand, CBS congressional correspondent Scott MacFarlane and Axios congressional reporter Sophia Cai join ""Red and Blue"" to discuss that and the latest on the Department of Justice and the Jan. 6 committee hearings.