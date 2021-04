Italy's "fertility day" sparks backlash Italy is home to one of the oldest populations in all of Europe. To combat this issue, the country's government announced a nationwide "Fertility Day" on September 22. The day, however, has sparked backlash because of Italy's lack of safety net for mothers. Italy spends half the European average on social protection benefits, and child care is so expensive, many Italians are forced to rely on grandparents to watch their kids.