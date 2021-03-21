"It is easier to buy a gun here than it is to vote": Georgia State Senator Michelle Au proposes gun control measure amid wave of violence against Asian Americans On Friday President Biden and Vice President Harris met with community leaders in Atlanta, Georgia, to discuss the recent wave of violence targeting Asian Americans. Democratic Georgia State Senator Michelle Au was part of those talks. She joins CBSN with more on the meeting and why she says a gun control bill she's sponsoring is the logical next step.