Live

Watch CBSN Live

"It is easier to buy a gun here than it is to vote": Georgia State Senator Michelle Au proposes gun control measure amid wave of violence against Asian Americans

On Friday President Biden and Vice President Harris met with community leaders in Atlanta, Georgia, to discuss the recent wave of violence targeting Asian Americans. Democratic Georgia State Senator Michelle Au was part of those talks. She joins CBSN with more on the meeting and why she says a gun control bill she's sponsoring is the logical next step.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.