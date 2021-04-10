Live

Issues on the 2015 Election Day ballots

Recreational pot is on the ballot in Ohio this Election Day. And there are several other key offices and policies to be decided on this Nov. 3. CBS News Elections Director Anthony Salvanto joined CBSN to discuss more.
