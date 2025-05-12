Watch CBS News

Israel's Hostage Square celebrates Edan Alexander's release

Israelis gathered at Tel Aviv's Hostage Square to celebrate the release of Edan Alexander, the last known living U.S.-Israeli hostage taken during the Oct. 7, 2023, attacks. Hugo Bachega with BBC News, a CBS News partner, reports.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.