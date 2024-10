Israeli offensives continue in Lebanon and Gaza, Blinken still trying to jumpstart cease-fire talks Lebanon's health ministry says Israeli forces carried out nearly 20 attacks on Beirut's southern suburbs Wednesday night. Those strikes came as the IDF appeared to tighten its siege of northern Gaza. While Israel continues fighting on multiple fronts, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken is in the region to try to push for cease-fires. CBS News' Ramy Inocencio and Nancy Cordes have more.