Israeli government approves framework for release of all remaining hostages, Netanyahu says Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has posted on social media that his government approved a plan for the release of all remaining hostages in Gaza. The release of hostages is one aspect of President Trump's peace plan. The agreement would end the war in Gaza that has lasted just over two years. Will Todman, senior fellow at the Center for Strategic and International Studies' Middle East program, joins "The Daily Report" to discuss.