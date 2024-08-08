Israel strikes schools in Gaza as U.S. says cease-fire deal close The IDF says it struck Hamas command centers in the Gaza Strip, while officials there say schools were targeted and several civilians were killed. This follows rising tensions in the region where threats of more conflict persist and cease-fire talks between Hamas and Israel continue, according to the U.S. Geoff Porter, a non-resident fellow at the West Point Combating Terrorism Center, joins CBS News with his analysis of the situation in the Middle East.