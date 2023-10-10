Watch CBS News

Israel strikes Gaza after huge Hamas attack

Israel has launched relentless airstrikes on Hamas targets in the Gaza Strip in retaliation for the Palestinian faction's surprise attack over the weekend. More than 1,500 people have been killed in Israel and Gaza. Holly Williams has the latest.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.