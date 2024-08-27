Watch CBS News

Israel rescues hostage from Gaza

Israel has rescued another hostage from Hamas captivity in Gaza. Qaid Farhan Alkadi, a member of Israel's minority Muslim Bedouin community, was taken hostage on Oct. 7 at a kibbutz where he was working as a guard for a packing factory.
