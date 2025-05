Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced Israel's military killed senior Hamas leader Mohammed Sinwar during a recent airstrike in Gaza. CBS News' Ramy Inocencio has the latest updates.

Israel kills senior Hamas leader Mohammed Sinwar, Netanyahu says Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced Israel's military killed senior Hamas leader Mohammed Sinwar during a recent airstrike in Gaza. CBS News' Ramy Inocencio has the latest updates.

Be the first to know

Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.

Not Now

Turn On