Israel, Hezbollah inch toward cease-fire deal

There are signs of progress on at least one front of the conflict in the Middle East. CBS News senior foreign correspondent Elizabeth Palmer has the latest on reports of a cease-fire deal between Israel and Iran-backed Hezbollah in Lebanon.
