Israel-Hezbollah ceasefire appears to be holding

People are beginning to return to their homes in southern Lebanon after the ceasefire between Israel and Hezbollah took effect and appeared to hold in its initial hours. CBS News contributor Andrew Boyd has more on the stop in fighting.
