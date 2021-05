Israel and Hamas agree to cease-fire after 11 days of violence Israel and Hamas have agreed to a cease-fire following 11 days of conflict in the Gaza strip. The move comes after Netanyahu faced intense pressure from the U.S. and other countries to agree to end the fighting. CBS News foreign correspondent Holly Williams reports from Tel Aviv, Israel. Then Stephen Zunes, a politics professor at the University of San Francisco, joined CBSN's Lana Zak to discuss what comes next.