ISIS launches multiple suicide attacks in Baghdad

ISIS has recently suffered a number of blows in their Iraqi territory, but the group struck back with lethal force in the heart of Baghdad on Wednesday. They deployed three suicide bombers, killing about 100 people. Charlie D'Agata is there.
