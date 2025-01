Is Trump ushering in a new "Gilded Age"? The start of President Trump's new term and the rapidly developing tech space are drawing parallels to the Gilded Age of U.S. history. The term, coined by writer Mark Twain, refers to a period from the late 19th to early 20th century when the U.S. saw spiking industrialization and economic growth intertwined with political corruption and wealth inequality. Historian H. W. Brands joins "America Decides" with his analysis.