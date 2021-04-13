Live

Is Trump a lock for GOP nomination?

With about a week until the Iowa caucuses, a new CBS News poll shows Donald Trump with a solid lead in the Hawkeye State. Face The Nation moderator John Dickerson breaks down the "battleground tracker" numbers with CBSN's Contessa Brewer.
