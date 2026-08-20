Is the Wealth Gap Shrinking? | Money Moves with Jill Schlesinger Is the wealth gap really closing in America? Jill and Mark dig into new data suggesting the divide between higher and lower-income Americans may be narrowing. Then, they respond to commenters who took issue with their takedown of Jeremy Grantham's warning to ditch U.S. stocks and revisit Jill's experience predicting the dot-com bubble before it burst. Plus: TikTok's viral "recession indicators" might be a joke, but what should you actually do to prepare for an economic downturn?