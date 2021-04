Is temporary truce in Syria a ceasefire in name only? Russia’s prime minister insists his country has not been bombing civilians in Syria, but the U.S. says they have. Over the past four months, Russian warplanes have been bombarding rebel-held territory in Syria for the Assad regime. On Friday, the U.S. and Russia reached a deal for a temporary ceasefire, but the pause in combat is not immediate and does not include all sides in the war. Jonathan Vigliotti reports.