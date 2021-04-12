Live

Watch CBSN Live

Is Bill Clinton’s past fair game?

Our political panelists Ruth Marcus of The Washington Post, Reihan Salam of the National Review, Molly Ball of The Atlantic and Jonathan Martin of The New York Times discuss Bill Clinton’s past and whether or not he is fair game in 2016.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.