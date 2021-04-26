Live

Watch CBSN Live

Is Apple declaring war on Netflix and Amazon?

Apple is looking to give Netflix and Amazon a run for their money in the television and original content field. CNET senior editor Dan Ackerman joins CBSN with more details on the tech giant's alleged plan.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.