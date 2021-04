IRS: Personal info of over 700K may have been stolen A massive data breach at the IRS was much bigger than first realized. The agency now says more than 700,000 social security numbers and other sensitive information may have been stolen. Hackers used the "Get Transcript" program, which allows you to check your tax history online. Started about two years ago, the online service has put hundreds of thousands of more taxpayers at risk to identity theft. Jan Crawford reports.