Iran's president on why he's not meeting Obama

Hassan Rouhani is in New York City this week for the U.N. General Assembly. Rouhani tells Charlie Rose why he won't be meeting with President Obama and what he thinks of the U.S. airstrikes against ISIS in Syria.
