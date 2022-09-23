Watch CBS News

Iran's military takes hard-line stance against growing unrest

The Iranian army said it will confront "the enemies" responsible for the growing unrest across the country. The military's hard-line stance comes as Iran's president says authorities will open an investigation into the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini, who died while in the custody of the country's so-called morality police. Amini's death sparked nationwide demonstrations. Eric Lob, an associate professor of politics and international relations at Florida International University, joined CBS News to discuss the growing unrest.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.