Iran's ambassador to the U.N. says country's nuclear enrichment "will never stop" Amir-Saeid Iravani, Iran's ambassador to the U.N., tells "Face the Nation with Margaret Brennan" that Iran's nuclear enrichment "will never stop." "The enrichment is our right… and we want to implement this right," he said, as Iran is permitted to enrich uranium for certain purposes under the Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT) which aims to prevent the spread of nuclear weapons.