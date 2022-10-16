Watch CBS News

Iranian officials say 4 killed in prison fire

A fire broke out Saturday in Iranian prison which houses political prisoners and anti-government activists. This as protests continue over the death of a 22-year-old woman while in the custody of Iran’s “morality police.” Roxana Saberi has more.
