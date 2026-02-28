Iran's supreme leader's presumed death is "day of celebration," Masih Alinejad says Iranian-American activist and CBS News contributor Masih Alinejad said Iranians are experiencing a range of emotions, including hope and concern, after U.S. and Israel launched a major operation against Iran. She added Iranians are concerned the attack won't lead to regime change, which she says is a "huge risk for people inside Iran." She also reacted to New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani's statement on the military operation and reports that Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei is presumed dead after the strikes.