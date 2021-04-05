Live

Iran nuclear talks will extend past deadline

Secretary of State John Kerry is going to get a few extra days to broker a deal with Iran. Kerry is negotiating a deal the will put a freeze on Iran's nuclear program. Margaret Brennan reports on the ongoing talks in Vienna
