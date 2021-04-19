Live

Investors deal with uncertainty after Brexit

Britain's decision to pull out of the European Union sent financial markets tumbling on Friday. U.S. stocks gave up their gains from earlier in the year, and the Dow dropped 610 points. Jonathan Vigliotti has the latest.
